A 26-year-old Hill City man was killed in a crash in Cass County Saturday.
According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Patrick Dale Swing was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 200 near 74th Avenue.
The Ford F-350 that Swing was driving hit a shoulder entering a driveway embankment, went into the ditch and rolled.
While the airbag was deployed, Swing was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.
Swing was taken to St. Mary’s in Duluth. It is unknown at this time whether there was alcohol involved.
Responding agencies included the Cass County Sheriff’s office.
