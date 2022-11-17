The holiday season can cause financial stress and take the joy out of shopping for loved ones. Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) has a few tips and tricks to help you stay on top of your holiday spending.
Shop early
It is essential that you shop early. You will be much more likely to snag the exact gifts you want and you can avoid the added stress of wondering if your online purchases will be delivered on time.
You can also ease the financial strain of the holidays by shopping early. As companies face record inventory stockpiles and reduced discretionary income, many of them have already slashed prices and are pushing early sales.
Check out your local stores and favorite online retailers for early holiday deals.
Make a List – and Check it Twice!
It’s a common temptation to overspend during the holiday season. One way to avoid this is by staying organized and sticking to a list of holiday gifts for your family and friends. This is especially important if you start shopping early. It’s easy to forget that you already bought a great present for someone a month earlier! If you really want to track your holiday spending, you can create a three-column spreadsheet to track who you are buying a gift for, what the gift is and how much the gift costs.
Money Saving Tricks
Stretch your dollar by taking advantage of the different opportunities to save on holiday purchases. Check out sales like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday for great deals.
Subscribe to your favorite retailers and get coupons and sale information emailed. Many businesses have loyalty programs that give you cash back and other special offers. If you are an online shopping guru, you might consider using websites or extensions to search for coupons or lower prices. For example, Honey is a browser extension you can add to your computer and it will automatically look for coupon codes and price drops so you don’t have to.
