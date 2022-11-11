Millions of veterans should soon have access to VA health care and disability benefits for illnesses linked to burn pits, atomic radiation, Agent Orange and other toxicants. 

On Aug. 2, Congress passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act. It’s the most comprehensive hazardous exposure legislation for veterans in U.S. history. President Biden, surrounded by veterans and advocates, signed the measure into law Aug. 10 after the Senate finally approved it on an 86-11 vote.

