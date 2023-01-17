Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang reported Jan. 7 in a press release that deputies and Deerwood Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire on the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township at 4:34 a.m. on Jan. 7.
The structure was the home of serviceman and Crosby-Ironton Ranger Firefighter John Juracek and his family.
According to the press release, the caller reported he was out of the house but an adult female and two children, a male aged 14 and another male aged 15, were still inside. On arrival of first responders, the children had made their own way out of the home. The female, a 35-year-old Ironton woman, was removed from the residence by fire personnel. All three victims were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. No information on their condition is available at this time. One Crow Wing County Deputy was treated for smoke inhalation at Essentia in Brainerd and was later released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.
The press release said the sheriff’s office and Deerwood Fire Department were assisted at the scene by Crosby Police Department, Crosby Ambulance, Ironton Fire Department and Crosby Fire Department.
A fire disaster fundraiser to collect clothing and monetary donations is underway with items and proceeds going to the Juracek family. For more information, contact the Ironton American Legion Post 443. Venmo donations directly to the family can be sent to https://venmo.com/u/John-Juracek.
A “call to action” event will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Ironton Legion from 12-4 p.m. to raise funds as well. Activities include a bake sale, silent auction and an Italian buffet.
