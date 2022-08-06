DNR Deer

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources photo

 DNR Photo

Deer hunting licenses can be purchased now and the 2022 Minnesota hunting regulations are now available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting). Print copies of the regulations will be available in early August wherever licenses are sold.

“We’re excited about deer hunting this year,” said Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Hunters in 20% of our deer permit areas (DPAs) will have increased opportunities for harvest, and opportunities in 70% of DPAs remain unchanged from last year. In some areas of northern Minnesota, severe winter conditions have impacted low deer numbers, so hunter opportunity in these areas is designed to help stabilize or increase those populations.”

