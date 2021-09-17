The Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative officially broke ground this past week on a potential new headquarters after receiving permits to put in a driveway and turn lane.
It’s been a year since MLEC purchased the parcel of land near the northwest end of Mille Lacs Lake. The energy company stated at the time that it had found a good parcel of land that would fit a new headquarters – and allow for a site to best serve all its customers.
In a press release issued Sept. 8, MLEC CEO Sarah Coen said that several steps remain before the cooperative would build a new center. In the meantime, MLEC is paying for the cost of the driveway construction.
“If we decide not to move forward with the project, we can sell the land with road access and it will still have been a good investment for MLEC and our membership,” said Kassie Peterson, MLEC’s public relations director.
When the land purchase was announced last year, residents in the immediate area began fighting against a new headquarters, saying that the lighting and traffic would detract from their quality of rural life. That resistance remains.
The cooperative has maintained that a new building will not go forward unless it is cost-effective. Coen also said in last week’s press release that the construction does not appear to impact member rates right now.
“With lower interest rates, Great River Energy’s anticipated wholesale power rate reductions, and MLEC’s strong financial position, an extremely conservative 10-Year Financial Forecast does not anticipate a rate increase for MLEC members until 2027 – even with the addition of a new operations center and ongoing fiber expansion,” Coen said. “With this being said, if the cost for a new operations center is out of reach, the project will be put on hold, or it will simply come to a stop.”
Coen went on to say in the release that the company has received input from members, contacted land owners and even looked at alternative parcels of land.
“With all our efforts, we keep coming back to our purchased land near the junction of Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 18,” she said, adding that MLEC will soon have a dedicated new facility website page on mlecmn.net.
