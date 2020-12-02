Frontline health care workers, businesses and residents of Aitkin County are in the midst of a “pause” in business to get the current surge in COVID-19 cases under control.
Meanwhile, the county is preparing for an anticipated influx of pipeline workers equal to more than 10% of the county’s population.
“Anytime a community experiences an increase in population, permanent or temporary, there is an elevated risk for medical and public health issues/concerns,” said Erin Melz and Dr. David Taylor in a joint statement this week.
Melz is Aitkin County Public Health supervisor and Taylor is chief medical officer at Riverwood Healthcare Center.
“This is especially true at a time when we are collaboratively addressing a pandemic and experiencing a higher demand for hospital beds at Riverwood and statewide due to the COVID-19 surge,” Melz added. “It remains a fluid situation, one that is being monitored closely.
“Although impartial to the pipeline project itself, Aitkin County Public Health and Riverwood Healthcare Center have a heightened awareness of the added concerns and strain it could put on our medical and public health resources. Regardless of this project’s timeline, we will follow the CDC and MDH guidance regarding a wide array of matters and work jointly to deliver timely care and response.”
As early as Nov. 1, workers in Aitkin County were testing positive for the virus, so community spread is anticipated as temporary workers join the local community where many have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 and are still working.
LOCAL APPEAL TO GOV. WALZ
A letter from Aitkin County health care workers and community professionals asking local and state leadership to put rural public health “before expediency” is circulating for signatures in Aitkin County.
People are signing on to the letter and contacting Gov. Tim Walz to ask that he reconsider allowing pipeline construction to start during the current COVID-19 surge. The letter outlines concerns such as the Enbridge plan to begin construction in mid-November, coinciding with the start of flu season and increased holiday gatherings.
The concern is that hospital resources already strained by a surge in COVID-19 cases would be overburdened and unable to adequately accommodate the needs of local residents.
It states that many of the itinerant workers will come from outside Minnesota, will be responsible for finding their own housing and will need food and other services to be provided while they are working in Aitkin County.
The letter adds that Enbridge stated in an Oct. 28 informational webinar for elected officials that it cannot control the behavior of contract employees in congregate housing, bars, restaurants, stores and hotels, with regard to COVID-19 safety.
The health care workers and community professionals circulating the letter conclude with a call to contact Walz and the statement that,
“We believe that no (COVID-19) plan that Enbridge puts forward for their worksites can protect our communities, as the spread is likely to happen off site.”
ENBRIDGE COVID-19 RESPONSE PLAN
As part of its application for permits to construct an additional pipeline to carry the load of the aging Line 3 across Minnesota, Enbridge submitted a COVID-19 Response Plan to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in May 2020.
The plan defines a stepwise progression of the pandemic and prescribes actions to be taken as each step is reached, but does not go as far as requiring the project to pause due to high levels of COVID-19, even in project teams and crews themselves.
Aitkin County is currently experiencing step 4 of Enbridge’s plan:
“Health authorities report that a pandemic or epidemic disease is present within the region/area of construction.”
The response required by the plan at step 4 is:
• Activate Enbridge Project Incident Support Team and Contractor Pandemic Response Plan and assure compliance.
• Begin mitigation measures (limit face-to-face meetings; limit travel, etc.).
• Monitor federal and state Department of Health guidance.
• Initiate employee and worker self-assessment protocols.
The plan does not go as far as requiring work to stop.However it does recognize the dynamic situation by providing for updates, saying, “Safety is at the core of Enbridge’s values.”
“Enbridge understands that the conditions related to COVID-19 are constantly evolving and will continue to incorporate updated guidelines into its own practices including the decision to stop work if needed.”
