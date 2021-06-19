At the June 7 regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council, Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan asked the mayor and council members to help figure out what to do with the city’s collection of shared bicycles.
The bicycles were acquired from Aitkin’s “bike guy,” Warren Fossum. Fossum has operated Pedal Power Repair out of his workshop on First Street NW for decades, and is known for his philanthropy toward low-income youth who need bicycles. Fossum is now retired and not available to do bike repairs, said council member Kathy Galliger.
Ryan said the bicycles have been rescued from all kinds of locations over the years by city police, who have even fished them out of the river a number of times.
“People have borrowed the bikes and not returned them to the correct locations,” Ryan said. “They get damaged or abandoned and not returned. Now we have a collection of bicycles in the city impound lot that are taking up space. We need them gone.”
City council members agreed that the bicycles should be donated to someone who wants them for some other program.
Will the Fit City bike share program started in 2013 die for lack of a new champion? Amy Wyant was the SHIP Coordinator for Aitkin County and spearheaded the Fit City program. She helped get the bike program started, as well as getting funding for city walking trails and other healthy outdoor recreational activities.
Wyant said this week that the city of Aitkin “should get new bikes.”
STREET REPAIR BOND SALE
“The bond sale went very, very well,” Aitkin City Administrator Rose Beverly told city council members.
“The city got a better deal than expected on its bonds, which saved us a good deal of money (a little more than $70,000). The city’s A+ rating from S&P Global helped secure that rate.”
In order to maintain that rating, the city will need to rebuild its reserve funds before the next rating period.
Todd Hagen with Ehlers public finance advisors reported by phone on the bond sale that took place on the morning of the meeting.
“Five bids were received by 10 a.m. this morning,” Ehlers told council members, “the 1.4% interest rate was about 0.31% better than we estimated. The funds from the bond sale are earmarked for street reconstruction, purchase of a plow truck, and refinancing an existing bond at a lower interest rate,” Ehlers said.
The city will receive the money on June 24, and can reinvest it locally at that time. Ehlers expressed appreciation for the city’s business. The bond resolution No. 2021-06-07C, prepared by the city’s bond attorney in Duluth, was passed unanimously.
NEW POLICE OFFICER
Incoming city police officer Robert Kniefel was introduced to the council on June 7. Kniefel said he is a third generation police officer from the Brainerd Lakes area; his father is a retired officer who still lives there. Kniefel has been working on the Hill City Police force, but took the opportunity to come to Aitkin because it is a little larger city and he had formed a good impression of the city and its law enforcement while working in Hill City.
In other business
• Several residents of the area around the site of the municipal solid waste transfer station being proposed by Waste Management on Air Park Drive attended the city council meeting to express concerns.
• The city council approved acceptance of the commercial redevelopment grant of $19,700 for demolition costs associated with an expansion of the Block North Brew Pub. Amanda Lowe abstained from voting.
• The council approved applying for and accepting funds from IRRRB for the demolition of the lot where the former Aitkin Creamery was located, for the purpose of redeveloping the site as a parking lot.
• Chief Ryan told the city council that he would be amending the current snowmobile ordinance to allow ATVs on some city streets, with the intention of letting them conduct commerce with city businesses. Purchase of fuel and food, and getting repairs and parts were some examples Ryan cited. There will be a public review of the updated ordinance.
• Engineer Phil Martin of Bolton and Menk reported that the ongoing Third St. NE street repairs are still expected to meet the July 1 substantially complete date in the contract.
• A notice was sent to everyone who lives within 500 feet of the area on Bunker Hill Drive where the city fireworks display will take place. There will also be a notice in the paper.
• The city approved an ordinance that will establish a closing time of 10 p.m. for city parks. Special events permits can provide for exceptions.
