The Minnesota Women of Today has presented the Outstanding Young Adult Award since 1974. It is a scholarship project designed to recognize young adults who show excellence in leadership abilities and involvement in community activities.
At the Jan. 28 Winter State Convention, Karena Burgstaler, Aitkin, was recognized.
Nominated by the Aitkin Women of Today, Karena, a 2022 graduate of Aitkin High School, has made a difference in her community by sharing her passion for dance, gymnastics, mentoring and service. She was an outstanding student, a member of student council, National Honor Society and the Aitkin FFA Chapter.
“You can see Karena’s love for dance and gymnastics shine brighter year after year along with her passion for life. She is a role model to the younger students in the studio. The students really look up to her and want to be a great dancer and gymnast just like she is, but she also shows them that you can keep up good grades while doing something that you love,” said the AWT.
The past five years, Karena has done a self-choreographed routine which shows the discipline that she must have to be able to do something completely on her own. Jillian Grapp of Heartland Dance & Gymnastics said, “Anytime there is an event going on at the studio she is always the first to volunteer whether it is a studio sleepover, Easter egg hunt, ‘Race for the Cure’ fundraiser, Stocking Stuffers for Kids or just assisting with the younger students, she is always there with a smile on her face.”
As a young child, Karena participated in the Aitkin Women of Today Pumpkin Patch, Easter Carnival and Safety Town. In the sixth grade, she got the opportunity to volunteer as a leader of Safety Town.
“I still remember the four children I was assigned to six years ago and sometimes see them out in the community,” Karena said.
Karena’s resume of activities and leadership is diverse across artistic, academics and her many other interest areas. She has been a member of Concert Choir for six years, participated in her high school musical and a member of the Madrigal Chorus. As a leader, Karena has served as president of Student Council, National Honor Society and the Aitkin FFA Chapter. Along with receiving the Region II FFA Fish & Wildlife second place individual award and being a DX Competition Trick winner, she was awarded the Pepsi Award for the Agriculture Department. All of this was while working as a CNA for the past two years where she has been helping geriatric patients with their everyday needs such as dressing, toileting, assisting with meals and providing good company.
When it comes to volunteering, you can find Karena actively supporting others at her church, school, gymnastics studio and more. She organized schoolwide events such as pep fests, school dances and various other activities in the school. Karena helped plan and participated in the Youth Group “Pie Social & Talent Show” fundraiser event. She helped teach faith and ministry to K-second graders with stories and crafts, decorated and served at the church Valentine’s banquets and served Easter breakfast to the church congregation on Easter morning. She participates in community unity parades each year and organized the Spring Aitkin Community Blood Drive.
Her reach has expanded outside her community with two mission trips to Chicago, Illinois and Miami, Florida. Karena believes it is important to serve your community because of the impact you can make on others. “The small things add up to big changes and big differences,” she said.
