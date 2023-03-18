Sue Lemke; Karena Burgstaler; and MNWT State President Jenise Teske

Minnesota Women of Today Youth of Today Program Manager Sue Lemke; Karena Burgstaler; and  MNWT State President Jenise Teske.  

 Aitkin Women Of Today

The Minnesota Women of Today has presented the Outstanding Young Adult Award since 1974. It is a scholarship project designed to recognize young adults who show excellence in leadership abilities and involvement in community activities. 

At the Jan. 28 Winter State Convention, Karena Burgstaler, Aitkin, was recognized.

