Aitkin County District 5 resident Michael Kearney will seek election to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners.
Kearney is a small business owner and operator of Gabby’s Eats & Treats in Palisade. He has been a resident of Aitkin County since retiring from active duty in 2004. After retirement, he and his wife, Gail Tveit-Kearney, moved in to the Tveit family farm and together began to raise beef cattle. As a certified lumber inspector, he was employed at Tveit Lumber and Logging until 2010 when he returned to his former profession as an airport manager. For the next 12 years he supported the Department of Defense, NATO and foreign nations as a regional air traffic manager, airfield/airport manager, business development consultant and subject matter expert for air traffic management operations.
“I believe that our towns within Aitkin County have unlimited growth potential. Focusing on small business startups, franchising and welcoming large known businesses to join our communities will create growth. Additionally, we are in desperate need of family housing throughout the entire county; housing development will strengthen and encourage economic growth. I would welcome the opportunity to be your voice and serve the Fifth District,” said Kearney.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
