On June 20, 1782, the founding fathers of the United States of America selected the bald eagle as the national bird.
The recovery of bald eagles in Minnesota is said by the DNR to be particularly impressive. The population has now exceeded its recovery goal of 300 occupied nest territories and is growing by about 30 nesting pairs per year.
Eagles have expanded their range from northern Minnesota and now nest in southeastern Minnesota. In 1988, they even began nesting along the Minnesota River Valley in western Minnesota for the first time in over 100 years. In 2007, it was estimated the Minnesota population is over 2300 pairs.
eagle cam
The pair of eagles in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Nongame Wildlife Program EagleCam nest are incubating two eggs.
The first egg was laid on Feb. 15. On Saturday Feb. 18 just before noon, the female laid her second egg. Her mate has been providing food and trading off incubation duties according to the DNR website. The mate is never far away, keeping a watchful eye over the nest for intruders or predators. No additional eggs are expected.
Eggs incubate for 34-39 days, with both adult eagles trading food, incubation and nest protection duties.
This season is the 10th year of the EagleCam, a annual livestream of a bald eagle nest in Minnesota. Fifteen chicks have successfully fledged from the nest in the last decade. The current female in the nest has been there for three years and, with her mates, has produced seven eggs and raised five chicks to fledging.
More information about the Nongame Wildlife Program and the livestream can be found on the EagleCam page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Eagle
Cam).
bald eagles in
winter
Each year, the Mississippi River valley becomes a migration corridor for many species of waterfowl, raptors and shorebirds moving through from their northern summer homes to warmer southern wintering grounds. During this time, southeastern Minnesota is host to significant numbers of bald eagles making their way south. Hundreds of bald eagles prefer to overwinter in the Red Wing and Wabasha areas near the Mississippi River, where the current of the inflowing Chippewa River maintains open water throughout the winter.
The eagles begin to congregate in early November, with the best viewing opportunities in December through March. Mornings and evenings, unmated adult and juvenile eagles can be seen soaring and diving for fish. During the day, they typically perch on tall trees at the river’s edge.
