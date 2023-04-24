On April 18, a judge granted a motion for dismissal on two counts of trespass against indigenous leader and 63-year-old activist Winona LaDuke.

According to Judge Leslie Metzen’s Omnibus Order to drop all charges, “On Dec. 5, 2020, Winona LaDuke and five other individuals were present at an Anishinaabe prayer lodge near the banks of the Mississippi River on Minnesota State Forest Land in Aitkin County. Also on that day, after the group was in or near the prayer lodge, signs were posted in the nearby area indicating that the area of the prayer lodge was within an ‘Exclusion Zone’ where land clearing was to take place to facilitate the construction of Enbridge’s Line 3 Oil Pipeline Replacement Project.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.