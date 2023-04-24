On April 18, a judge granted a motion for dismissal on two counts of trespass against indigenous leader and 63-year-old activist Winona LaDuke.
According to Judge Leslie Metzen’s Omnibus Order to drop all charges, “On Dec. 5, 2020, Winona LaDuke and five other individuals were present at an Anishinaabe prayer lodge near the banks of the Mississippi River on Minnesota State Forest Land in Aitkin County. Also on that day, after the group was in or near the prayer lodge, signs were posted in the nearby area indicating that the area of the prayer lodge was within an ‘Exclusion Zone’ where land clearing was to take place to facilitate the construction of Enbridge’s Line 3 Oil Pipeline Replacement Project.
“Members of the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources approached the prayer lodge and informed LaDuke and the other individuals that they were within the Exclusion Zone and needed to leave. Four of the individuals agreed to leave and were escorted off the premises. LaDuke and one other individual remained at the prayer lodge and discussed with Captain Tom Provost that they were completing a religious ceremony, according to the order.
“After some negotiations, Captain Provost agreed that LaDuke and the other individual could continue their ceremony for 15 minutes before they would have to leave. At the conclusion of the 15 minutes, LaDuke was escorted off the property and cited for Trespass – Premises of Another – Refuse to Depart in violation of Minn. Stat. § 609.605, subd. 1(b)(3). A second charge of Trespass – Cross Into or Enter Public or Private Area Cordoned Off by Peace Officer in violation of Minn. Stat. § 609.605, subd. 1(b) was subsequently added.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.