The Lakes Area United Way offers programs to ensure the education, financial stability and health of Crow Wing, Cass and Aitkin counties.
The agenda for 2023-2024 includes:
• Education: Helping people achieve their potential through education by helping children enter school developmentally on track and ready to succeed; providing key initiatives improving access to educational opportunities; educational growth opportunities, including literacy; support high-quality child care, after-school programs, healthy habits, and mentoring; and support of all levels of educational opportunities from young to elderly.
• Income: Promoting financial stability and independence by helping families move toward financial independence; helping increase income levels; increasing accessible financial education resources; increasing financial literacy and stability; and helping stabilize families and helping them to succeed in the workforce.
• Health: Working to ensure everyone has access to affordable and quality care by supporting programs that increase health and wellness; providing access to basic health care and prevention programs; reducing risky behaviors for both youth and adults.; reducing and preventing child abuse and neglect; and providing for health and infant well-being.
Each year, Lakes Area United Way raises funds from the community and reinvests those funds in local non-profit programs making a positive impact in the health, education and financial stability of Lakes Area community members. It invites eligible programs to come alongside the United Way in its work as a funded Partner Program for the next fiscal year of 2023-2024.
Successful applicants will meet the following minimum requirements:
• Operate as nonprofit charitable: educational, civic, social welfare or health service organization.
• Operate under written Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws, other written documents or statutes that define the applicant’s purposes, membership, management and operation.
• Operate on a non-discriminatory basis in employment, recruitment of volunteers and delivery of services.
• Demonstrate effective program community impact, financial responsibility and accountability.
• Operate or provide service within Crow Wing, Aitkin and/or Cass counties in Minnesota.
• Must have been in operation a minimum of one year from time of application.
• Certify that Lakes Area United Way funds and donations will be used in compliance with all applicable anti-terrorist financing and asset control laws, statutes and executive orders.
• Funding must provide for services or activities that align with the Lakes Area United Way’s priority areas of education, health and/or financial stability.
The following basic operating guidelines shall apply:
• Funds shall be used solely for the allocated purpose. Funded activities shall commence in a timely manner. Funds not expended shall be returned to Lakes Area United Way.
• No funds will be given for any purpose that would jeopardize the tax-exempt status of the Lakes Area United Way or the applicant organization.
• All funding applications will be reviewed by a team of community volunteers (Vision Council) who will make a recommendation on proposed funding to the Lakes Area United Ways Board of Directors.
• All funding shall be approved by the board of directors of the Lakes Area United Way.
• Organizations will receive written notification of the board’s decision no later than July 1.
Expectations of selected Partner Programs:
• Complete five hours per grant cycle, per program of volunteer time to events, writing donor thank you notes or any other volunteer need with the Lakes Area United Way.
• Submit progress reports every six months documenting measurable impact made in the community because of United Way grant dollars.
• Acknowledge Lakes Area United Way in promotional materials, activities, and programs funded with money allocated by United Way.
More information is available via the website: www.unitedwaynow.org/grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.