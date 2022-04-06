With the Constitution at the forefront of his platform, Travis Leiviska said he is committed to upholding America’s freedoms, standing strong for rural Minnesota values and strengthening the local economy.
Leiviska said he is concerned about the economy in our county post-covid, especially the availability of able-bodied workers and the economic health of tourism-based businesses.
“I have never seen so many ‘hiring’ signs in my life. Our local businesses cannot stay open if no one is willing to work for them.
“Just in our township, there are multiple businesses that have had to close or reduce their operations due to the staff-shortage crisis. Connecting people to employers and training is something that can be fortified by the commissioners.”
When asked what other issues are front-and-center to him, he said, “Proper funding for public safety, our constitutional values and creating a place where our next generations want to stay.”
In addition, road and bridge maintenance is something Travis feels strongly about. He added, “Rural Minnesota can easily be overlooked in St. Paul where road maintenance is concerned. Developing workable solutions to improve our road maintenance plans is a necessity. Those of us that live here travel many miles to work, town and entertainment; and when roadways are no longer functioning as intended, its time to reevaluate what we are doing.”
Travis, his wife and three children live south of Aitkin in Glen Township on their small farm. Travis has co-owned Aitkin Machine and Manufacturing since 2007 with his family, coached local youth hockey and is active in local and state politics.
