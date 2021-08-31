Line 3 protests gain momentum
Staff Reports
While hundreds of protesters flocked to the Minnesota State Capitol and then to Gov. Tim Walz’s residence over the last week, six were arrested locally in Swatara in relation to the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project.
According to a press release from the Northern Lights Task Force, the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 5:45 p.m. Aug. 26 of a group of protesters at the Swatara Pump Station.
Upon arrival, law enforcement was told that protesters had been asked to leave and refused to do so, and informed them they were trespassing on private property.
Additional law enforcement units were summoned along with a bucket truck and extrication teams due to a tripod device set up at the scene.
The tripod structure had three levels. At the base, four people were secured to the structure. On the middle level, two additional people were secured to a device that was part of the structure. Medics were on scene to address the well-being of the protesters and law enforcement.
In all, six people were arrested and subsequently booked into the Aitkin County Adult Detention Center and held on probable cause holds. Two of the six were men with the remaining four women. None of the six arrested people live in Minnesota or Wisconsin.
According to the press release, no force was used in the apprehension of any of the arrested parties.
While there were protests locally – including another in Backus – a group of water protectors gathered for a rally at the state capitol. For four days, ceremonies were held on the capitol lawn, concluding with a jingle dress ceremony Aug. 26.
The group called not only on the governor, but President Joe Biden to stop the project.
Arrests were made when the group moved to Walz’s residence. There was also a large law enforcement presence at both gatherings, with the various media groups attached to the water protectors
Meanwhile, in a new development in the Rights of Manoomin lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Plaintiffs Manoomin et al, objected to a stay requested by the DNR and requested a temporary restraining order against the state agency Aug. 22.
The stay is about DNR seeking time to have a federal court determine jurisdiction. The plaintiffs reject that approach because the lawsuit originated in sovereign tribal court, which has its own jurisdiction.
The basis for the TRO is “that immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage will result before notice can be served and a hearing held on the subject. The filing also charges “environmental irreparable harms” and “cultural genocide.
Environmental irreparable harms include 30 plus frac-outs that the DNR’s fellow state agency, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, (MPCA) appears unprepared and incapable of stopping. The plaintiffs’ concerns about non-compliant releases of drilling compounds, chemicals and unknown proprietary chemicals into the rivers are one aspect of the complaint.
Other concerns about irreparable environmental harms are a result of the additional 5 billion gallons of water allocated to Line 3 construction by DNR.
The lawyers for the lawsuit said they felt the DNR circumvented the public and proper process of proper permitting in granting Enbridge the additional water.
The legal challenges continue as the Minnesota section of the Line 3 project nears 90 percent completion.
Also, the portions in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin are already finished.
The Line 3 replacement will carry Canadian crude from Alberta to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Enbridge expects to put it into service sometime in the fourth quarter this year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Minnesota Supreme Court won’t hear Line 3 appeal
The Associated Press
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal by opponents of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline, letting stand a key decision by independent regulators to allow construction on the project to proceed.
Without comment, the state’s highest court declined to take the case, issuing a one-page order that effectively affirmed a decision in June by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. And it left the Native American and environmental groups that have been protesting at construction sites across northern Minnesota with a dwindling number of legal options.
The Court of Appeals declared that the state’s Public Utilities Commission correctly granted Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge a certificate of need and route permit for the 337-mile (542-kilometer) Minnesota segment of what’s a larger project to replace an aging crude oil pipeline built in the 1960s that can run at only half capacity. The court also backed the commission’s approval of the environmental review for the project.
The Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday dismayed the opponents, who cited the impacts of climate change being felt around the world and the drought in Minnesota. They have long argued that the replacement Line 3 violates treaties and threatens waters where wild rice grows, and that the oil it carries will aggravate global warming.
“The rights of a Canadian corporation continue to prevail over the laws of nature and the human rights of Anishinaabe people,” Winona LaDuke, executive director of the Indigenous based environmental group Honor the Earth, said in a statement. “It’s a sad day for Minnesota. That a court would rule there is no environmental impact when the rivers have been sucked dry and scientists are declaring a Code Red for the planet is deeply disturbing. A crime is being committed in front of us all. And now Enbridge is set to make a profit off the destruction of our north.”
“The project is providing real world economic benefits for Minnesota counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members – including creating thousands of family-sustaining construction jobs, and millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues,” Embridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner said in an email. “Enbridge has already spent well over $287 million project dollars specifically with tribal nations, citizens, communities, and contractors.”
