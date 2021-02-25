Enbridge and its Line 3 Replacement Project garnered a number of headlines last week, as the project drew protests, studies showed the company didn’t have the number of local employees it had promised – and a Friday afternoon evacuation.
According to a press release issued by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Department, a suspicious device was found on the 3200 block of Ditchbank Road in Perch Lake Township.
Forty residences were evacuated in a 1/2-mile radius around the incident, though a safety alert mistakenly went out to surrounding counties – including Aitkin. The press release indicated a protest had been going on prior to the device being found and that the protest was related to the Line 3 project.
The device was found not to be explosive in nature, according to another release issued later in the day. The evacuees were allowed to return home and the sheriff’s office indicated that an investigation involving the department and law enforcement partners was ongoing.
In related news last week, several news outlets reported that the Line 3 project was failing to employee Minnesota residents.
The stories cited a fourth quarter, 2020 employment report, indicating 4,642 people were working on the Line 3 project – only 1,548 of which were from Minnesota.
Whether those numbers are accurate approaching the third month of 2021 remains unclear.
Meanwhile, regardless of whether the employees are local or not, northern Aitkin County is seeing benefits. In Hill City, population 600, there is not a hotel room or apartment left to be rented according to Mayor Lonnie Lee.
“Everything that can be rented in Hill City is rented,” said Lee in a telephone interview last week. “Our local businesses have picked up significantly and we have new businesses that are in the process of being started.
An example, Lee said, is a new coffee shop getting ready to open in the downtown area.
“They’re going to have a bakery in there,” he said. “Light lunches, gourmet things.”
Lee said that the influx of employees has not appeared to cause any issues.
“So far, everybody’s been very polite,” he said. “They’re very polite, very easy to get along with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.