As the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project moves closer to completion, protests continue – and legal challenges as well.
On Sept. 7, protesters blocked 470th Street in Clearwater County. According to a press release from the Northern Lights Task Force, barrels filled with concrete, a disabled vehicle, a boat and a tipi were used to block the road, with an early estimate of 75-100 people in attendance.
According to the report, law enforcement ended up needing seven hours to remove all of the obstacles placed on the road, and again encountered a handful of protesters using “sleeping dragon” devices to keep law enforcement from easily removing them.
Additional resources were requested through mutual aid including additional officers and extrication teams.
After dispersal orders were given at each location along 470th Street, a total of 23 people were arrested after refusing to leave the area. The 23 people arrested were from the following states: Massachusetts, Oregon, Maine, Illinois, South Dakota, Washington D.C., New York and Texas.
All the people arrested and booked into local county jails are being held on probable cause holds for public nuisance and obstructing legal process.
Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers visited the area Sept. 4 to protest the pipeline. Among those in attendance were U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.
After visiting the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, the group traveled to Namewag, the camp hosted by the Giniw Collective on the Line 3 frontlines. There they met with Indigenous leadership within the movement to stop Line 3.
In the meantime, White Earth’s lawsuit on behalf of “manoomin,” or wild rice, moved forward. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources attempted to file an injunction to halt the lawsuit, but that was denied.
Enbridge Communications Specialist Juli Kellner said Monday that the project is nearly complete, and maintained the project is a needed safety upgrade.
“The replacement of Line 3 is a safety- and maintenance-driven project replacing a 1960s-era aging pipeline with a safer one made of thicker steel with advanced coatings,” Kellner wrote in an email. “The project restores the pipeline to its original design capacity. After six years of science-based review and multiple approvals, Line 3 is the most studied pipeline project in Minnesota history. The pipeline has already been replaced in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin – and is nearly done in Minnesota.”
The pipeline is expected to go into service in quarter four of this year.
