On Friday, Nov. 19, the Aitkin Police Department along with the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at the residence of 12 Second Ave. SE, Aitkin.
The search warrant resulted in the arrest of Cole Douglas Weston, 35, Aitkin for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance 5th Degree Possession; Jason Ivan Tibbetts, 18, Aitkin for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance 5th Degree Possession; Johnathan Andrew Davis, 36, Zimmerman, for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance 5th Degree Possession; Suzanne Jayne Root, 58, Aitkin for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance 5th Degree Possession; and Joseph Alan Davis, 49, Aitkin for Count 1: Felony Felon in Possession of Firearm – Convicted of Crime of Violence, Count 2: Felony Felon in Possession of Ammunition – Convicted of Crime of Violence, Count 3: Felony Felon in Possession of Firearm – Convicted of Crime of Violence. Count 4: Felony Felon in Possession of Ammunition – Convicted of Crime of Violence, Count 5: Felony Controlled Substance 5th Degree – Possession.
This is currently an active investigation.
