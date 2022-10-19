Seasonal Aitkin resident Carol McKissick has a condo in Florida that was damaged by Hurrican Ian. She has a friend, Tom Swanson, who was able to check on her Florida home and take pictures of the damage.
Carol McKissick has a summer home in Aitkin. She would like to return to her primary home in Florida, but her condo has been damaged by Hurricane Ian.
“It’s my primary home… everything I own that’s important, is there,” said Carol McKissick, a seasonal resident of Aitkin.
However, McKissick was not talking about her home on Rabbit lake; she was referring to her condo in Florida. Hurricane Ian damaged this building, and McKissick cannot return as planned.
Her fourth-floor beach condo was not directly in harm’s way, but the hurricane destroyed the main floor of the building that controls utilities.
“There were some people who stayed in the condo during the hurricane,” noted McKissick. One of which was her 92-year-old close friend. “The police got her out… She didn’t have time to pack any clothes,” explained Mckissick.
“On Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa in southwestern Florida as a dangerous, high-end Category 4 storm,” as explained on the NOAA website. “Ian thrashed parts of Florida’s western coast, bringing intense winds, heavy rainfall, and catastrophic storm surges.” A Category 4 storm can have wind speeds up to 156 mph, which causes immense damage to homes, businesses, trees and just about anything else in its way. Between damages and power outages, “most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” explained NOAA.
As the weather is beginning to change and the temperatures are starting to drop, McKissick was planning on returning to her Florida home this month. The warmer weather helps relieve some of the pain she deals with. Simply put, “I love my cabin here, but my arthritis doesn’t,” said McKissick. She is not sure when she will be able to return home.
McKissick is a woman with a strong faith. Although she misses her church in Florida, Minnesota is home to some important members of her support system. This includes Glen Church, a neighbor to play cribbage with and family members to eat dinner with every night. She explains that she has “lots of things to be thankful for.”
