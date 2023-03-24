Weichert, Realtors-Tower Properties has been named to the Premier Client Group (PCG) by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., earning distinction as one of the top-producing companies in the national franchise system in 2022.
The Weichert affiliate is one of only 31 companies–out of over 250 from the Weichert national franchise system – named to this group of real estate brokerages. PCG members are identified based on outstanding sales performance in 2022.
“We are proud to honor Weichert, Realtors-Tower Properties as one of our system’s top-performing companies,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. and Weichert, Realtors. “Their team’s dedicated customer-first philosophy and ability to find innovative solutions for their clients have been instrumental to their continued success.”
“The team at Weichert, Realtors-Tower Properties has truly embraced our technology, tools and resources while setting a great example for other companies in our system on how to build and grow a successful brokerage,” added Scavone. “We are very fortunate to have their talented team as part of our Weichert family.”
Weichert, Realtors-Tower Properties is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. For more information about the company, visit www.weicherttowerproperties.com.
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey and has affiliate offices serving over 370 markets in 43 states. Weichert offers the backing of a nationally recognized brand, as well as industry-leading technology, tools, management systems, marketing strategies and training programs to help affiliates gain a competitive edge over their competition.
