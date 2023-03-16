A 1996 Chevy GMT was traveling south on Hwy. 169 at Hwy. 210 on Feb. 23 at 7:36 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

Driver, Elizabeth Theresa Lamson, 74, Aitkin, was wearing her seat belt at the time and was taken to Riverwood Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

