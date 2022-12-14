Area resident Leah Laucamp had no idea that her morning commute was about to take a dramatic turn.
After dropping her son off at school, she heard a loud popping noise coming from the front of her car. It was shortly thereafter when smoke began billowing from the front of her Kia Soul, quickly followed by an intense blaze of flames.
“I jumped out of the driver’s side and to my absolute horror, saw that the entire engine was engulfed in huge flames,” Laucamp remembered. “I ran to a safe distance and quickly dialed 911.”
Laucamp said it took about 15 minutes for first responders to arrive at her location and another 15 minutes until the car was fully extinguished.
There wasn’t much left of her 2015 Kia Soul. But not only that, “I lost many personal items in the fire,” explained Laucamp. “I’m totally sure my insurance won’t cover the total amount of my car loan.”
“I diligently maintained the Kia,” said Laucamp. “My Kia only had 41,000 miles on it and I totally expected it to last many more years.”
“I’m just really thankful that I didn’t have my son or our dog with me.”
Kia Soul Recalls
Although Laucamp said her Kia was not part of a recall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there are currently five different recalls on 2015 Kia Souls.
A December 2020 recall stated that “an engine compartment fire can occur while driving.”
Another recall in February 2019 stated “an overheated catalytic converter may damage engine ... leaking oil may contact the exhaust, increasing the risk of a fire.”
Vehicle Fires
No one expects their car to catch fire, but it can happen. Cars can have sudden mechanical issues that result in fires under the hood. If your vehicle suddenly starts spewing smoke or flames while you are behind the wheel, it is crucial to stay calm and take immediate action to ensure your safety.
Vehicle fires are less common than they once were. The National Fire Protection Association found that “the 2018 estimate of highway vehicle fires was 60% lower than in 1980 … U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 212,500 vehicle fires in the U.S. during 2018.”
The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) suggests that in the event of a vehicle fire, pull over, turn off the engine, get out of the car, move at least 100 feet away and dial 911.
USFA also advises that drivers should drive safely and maintain vehicles professionally to prevent a fire.
