Mike Arnold and Bob Beneke

Local businesses and organizations recently made donations to Better Together-Aitkin County Special Olympics team. Pictured: Mike Arnold and Bob Beneke from the Aitkin Moose Lodge presented a check to the group.

 Better Together

The local Better Together-Aitkin County Special Olympics team received three donations recently. 

The group received $150 from the Aitkin Women of Today, $125 from Rialto owner, Kirk Peysar, from part of the concession sales at the movie “The Champions” shown recently and $1,000 from the Aitkin Moose Lodge. 

