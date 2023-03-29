Local businesses and organizations recently made donations to Better Together-Aitkin County Special Olympics team. Pictured: Mike Arnold and Bob Beneke from the Aitkin Moose Lodge presented a check to the group.
The local Better Together-Aitkin County Special Olympics team received three donations recently.
The group received $150 from the Aitkin Women of Today, $125 from Rialto owner, Kirk Peysar, from part of the concession sales at the movie “The Champions” shown recently and $1,000 from the Aitkin Moose Lodge.
Aitkin County DAC, along with its partners Oakridge Homes and Aitkin Community Education, has received state-wide recognition for providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities through its Better Together program.
The organization has been named as one of eight 2023 MOHR Choice Award Winners by The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR). The eight honorees consist of large and small day and employment services organizations from all corners of the state that have created innovative programs to positively affect the lives of individuals with disabilities.
The Better Together program is a collaborative effort of local partners focusing on bringing people of all abilities and ages together. It was created in 2021 to encourage more community integration between individuals with disabilities, the school district and the broader community, as well as provide more opportunities for individuals with disabilities. For example, prior to Better Together, Special Olympics opportunities were not available in the Aitkin area. Now, the area has community coaches along with partner staff that coordinate bowling and track/field events among others.
