“Migratory monarch butterfly now endangered,” said a press release from International Union for Conservation of Nature (www.iucn.org).
The press release continued, “The migratory monarch butterfly, known for its spectacular annual journey of up to 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) across the Americas, has entered the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species as endangered. Monarchs are at risk of extinction.
“The endangered migratory monarch butterfly is a subspecies of the monarch butterfly. The native population, known for its migrations from Mexico and California in the winter to summer breeding grounds throughout the U.S. and Canada, has shrunk by between 22% and 72% over the past decade. Legal and illegal logging and deforestation to make space for agriculture and urban development has already destroyed substantial areas of the butterflies’ winter shelter in Mexico and California, while pesticides and herbicides used in intensive agriculture across the range kill butterflies and milkweed, the host plant that the larvae of the monarch butterfly feed on.
“The western population is at greatest risk of extinction, having declined by an estimated 99.9%, from as many as 10 million to 1,914 butterflies between the 1980s and 2021. The larger eastern population also shrunk by 84% from 1996 to 2014. Concern remains as to whether enough butterflies survive to maintain the populations and prevent extinction.”
Not all monarch populations make major migrations according to Wikipedia. Monarchs migrate short distances in Australia and New Zealand. There are some populations, for instance in Florida and the Caribbean, that do not migrate, as well as another subspecies distributed in the Caribbean, Central America and northern South America.
But, in Minnesota, bird watchinghq.com said, “Instead of overwintering in Minnesota like every other insect, monarchs migrate back to Minnesota every summer. Every fall, they migrate south to Mexico and then each summer, these butterflies come back north to Minnesota to reproduce and lay eggs.”
Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website lists the monarch butterfly as a common insect that lives throughout Minnesota during the summer. It’s seen in backyards, parks and in rural areas. Its large size, wide range and bright orange and black wings make it one of Minnesota’s most well-known insects.
Monarchs develop first as an egg, continue to grow as a caterpillar and finally emerge as a butterfly. Growing from an egg to a butterfly takes about one month. In the spring, Minnesota monarchs that have wintered in Mexico, fly north laying eggs on milkweed plants there or in southern states. Then the adult dies. One month later, the young butterflies head to Minnesota.
Monarchs eat the nectar of various flowering plants. Monarch larvae eat only milkweed.
Birds and other animals are a predator of the butterflies.
Monarchs live in fields and parks where milkweed and native plants are common. Because monarchs feed on flowering plants, many homeowners are converting portions of their backyards from grass to flowers to help the butterfly population. Each fall, tens of millions of monarchs, including those from Minnesota, migrate to wintering grounds west of Mexico City.
Researchers believe as many as 50 million monarchs migrate south each fall. To help the population, homeowners should plant flowering plants rather than grass or shrubs.
A male monarch can be distinguished from a female by the presence of a black scent gland on each hind wing.
Butterfly gardens
The Minnesota DNR has a page at www.dnr.state.mn.us/gardens/butterfly/index.html to help people create a butterfly, moth and hummingbird garden. Here are some top choices for a beautiful flower bed that will be irresistible to these wild creatures.
For butterflies: Swamp milkweed, common milkweed, butterflyweed, narrow-leaved coneflower, rough blazing star, meadow blazing star, black-eyed susan.
The list from the DNR also gives information for attracting ruby-throated hummingbirds.
For further details, see the book “Landscaping for Wildlife,” published by the Nongame Wildlife Program, Minnesota DNR.
Free native milkweed seeds
If you send a self addressed stamped envelope to the Live Monarch Foundation, they will send you milkweed seeds native to your area for free. Go to www.livemonarch.com for more information.
The Life Monarch Foundation website also said, “According to early reports of over-wintering monarchs in Mexico, this year marks another decrease in the number of over-wintering Monarchs in the Mexican mountains 96% loss of historic migration numbers …and we have only known about their over-wintering sites for a little more than 25 years.
“Natural events (weather)are not the only challenges that face the monarch and are not the main cause of their decline. Widespread pesticide application and genetically modified crops cover important parts of the monarch’s migratory path and serve as killing fields for any monarchs that pass through these millions of acres of toxins and biological agents that kill them and their young. They are unintended casualties in a war to protect crops.”
Locally
The Aitkin Public Library had a butterfly habitat this year. Monarch and swallowtail butterflies were released.
The Developmental Achievement Center (DAC) of Aitkin County had a butterfly enclosure and dac staff collected milkweed and caterpillars so they could watch the transformation and eventually release the butterflies, learning about the journey of the monarch.
Information compiled by Kat Robb, kat.robb@apgecm.com.
