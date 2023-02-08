“Elizabeth is alive and is going to walk away from this tragedy!” said Jennifer Jerulle, aunt of Elizabeth Harwig.

Harwig is a 15-year-old Aitkin High School student  and Palisade resident who was involved in a crash when the 2000 Polaris Trail RMK snowmobile  she was driving was struck by a 1993 Chevrolet GMT-400 pickup driven by Keith Edward Kunkel, 60, McGregor. The crash happened on Hwy. 65 near Goshawk Street. According to the incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol the crash occurred on Jan. 26.

