Mail-in ballot? Not an issue in Aitkin County

In a year where every other news headline or social media post seems to be about the 2020 election, Aitkin County Auditor Kirk Peysar has a simple piece of advice.
“Social media does not have the answers,” Peysar said, urging people to call the county auditor’s office.
Early voting started Sept. 18 in Minnesota. With a record number of mail-in votes expected across the country for the Nov. 3 election due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in ballots have received a lot of attention.
Aitkin County has a bit of a head start, though, as the majority of the county has done mail-in voting since 2002, said Peysar, and that experience shows it works well.
“Minnesota is not New Jersey,” Peysar said, explaining that the East Coast state has gotten a lot of attention for its issues. “Minnesota has some very solid election laws and some very solid election practices.
“Nationally, there are 50 states, and there are 50 different sets of election laws,” he added. “Minnesota just happens to have the best, or one of the best.”
Here is an outline of important information for voters:
What is needed?
In order to register to vote, people can go online at Minnesota Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.mn.us, or go to the Aitkin County Auditor’s Office, located at 307 2nd St NW Room 121, Aitkin, Minnesota 56431.
Since balloting started last week, the Aitkin County Government Center (same address as above) is the absentee/early voting center. Voters can request an absentee ballot either in person, by mail or online.
Peysar said that he expected 75% of Aitkin County to vote by mail or absentee ballots.
If registration takes place before Oct. 13, no verification will be required, since records are verified by the state. If you register after that date, you will need to provide a driver’s license or valid ID.
If you decide to register at the polls, you will need a valid ID as well as a proof of address in the form of a bill.
The most important thing to remember this year, when more mail-in ballots are expected?
“Do not wait until the last minute to vote your ballot and return it,” he said.
Ballots must be postmarked on or before election day, and must be received within seven days of the election, by Nov. 10.
What about dead people, dogs and cats?
In theory, yes, dead people could receive ballots in the mail. However, Peysar referred back to the state’s voting laws, which he feels are among the best in the country.
In terms of the deceased, Peysar said the county has “very frequent” exchanges with the Minnesota Department of Health Vital Statistics Department, to make sure that those who have died are removed from the voting register.
“The other thing we do?” he said. “We watch the obituaries.”
As for the idea that someone could vote more than once – for example, by returning an absentee ballot and then appearing at a polling place – Peysar reiterated it was a crime.
“It is obviously a crime to vote double,” he said, adding that when ballots are returned, they are clocked into the system and held in sealed envelopes.
The county can then start processing ballots as much as seven days before the election.
“When we receive that mail-in ballot, it is checked into our voter database,” Peysar said. “They are considered to have voted, and they are not allowed to vote again.”
The same works in reverse.
When registering to vote, checks are done to ensure the person is real, of age and legal to vote.
In-Person Voting
Peysar confirmed that a handful of different townships have chosen to go to mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 election – Nordland, Haugen and Lakeside, as well as Aitkin Township.
That leaves just 13 in-person polling places, including the city of Aitkin, Shamrock Township and Farm Island Township.
Peysar did say that townships can make the change, in agreement with the county auditor. Residents, as detailed above, can still request an absentee ballot, or go to the government center.
The in-person polling locations for Nov. 3 are:
• City of Aitkin – Aitkin Public Library, 110 1st Ave. NE, opens at 7 a.m.
• Clark – Sno-Flyers Building, 195 Main St., Tamarack, opens at 10 a.m.
• Farm Island – Farm Island Town Hall, 32788 416th Ave., opens at 7 a.m.
• Fleming – Fleming Town Hall, 29977 430th Ln., opens at 10 a.m.
• Jevne – Jevne Town Hall, 43512 247th Pl., opens at 10 a.m.
• Lee – Zion Lutheran Church, 27412 Dam Lake St., opens at 10 a.m.
• Macville – Macville/Swatara Community Hall, 38946 605th St., opens at 10 a.m.
• Malmo – Malmo Town Hall, 31927 260th Ln, Malmo, opens at 8 a.m.
• McGregor – McGregor Town Hall, 41529 200th Ave., McGregor, opens at 10 a.m.
• Shamrock – Shamrock Town Hall, 49954 Lake Ave., opens at 7 a.m.
• Wagner – Wagner Town Hall, 11550 St. Hwy. 18, opens at 10 a.m.
• White Pine – White Pine Town Hall, 22020 210th Ave., opens at 10 a.m.
• Williams –McGrath Fire Hall, 209 Main St., opens at 10 a.m.
All polls close at 8 p.m.
As of last week, Peysar said the county had already received 800 ballot requests, and he expected that number to increase.
After all, Aitkin County normally has well in excess of 90% of its population vote. He did caution voters that outside organizations are sending unsolicited requests to voters in order to get them ballots this year. As a result, a resident might get a ballot in the mail because of that unsolicited application.
“They’re fine, they’re legal, but they might take voters by surprise,” Peysar said.
If you have any questions, call the county auditor’s office at 218-927-7354.
