On Oct. 15, at approximately 6:19 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office responded to an injured male who had fallen out of a deer stand in Maple Grove Township. According to Sheriff Scott Goddard, a family member hunting on the same property made the emergency call, as the male who fell talked to the family member by phone to report what happened. It was unclear where the injured male was located.

Deputies and first responders were able to locate the male, 28-year-old Leroy Zollner of Merrifield. Zollner had been bow hunting when he fell approximately 25-30 feet from his tree stand, Goddard reported.

