Marcotte, Seibert travel to D.C.

Two of Aitkin County’s leaders in public policy and administration recently accompanied members of their cohort of 2021-2022 Fellows in the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs on a trip to Washington, D.C.
County commissioner Ann Marcotte and Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert said they were “honored to have had the opportunity to converse with professional and political leaders in the nation’s capital about current events in non-public forums.”
The Policy Fellows program is one of the country’s most respected public affairs leadership experiences, affording open and honest conversations about current political events and sponsoring political leaders as guest speakers (www.hhh.umn.edu/research-centers/center-study-politics-and-governance.)
This year the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance (CSPG) is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the Policy Fellows program. The program was founded by Vice President Walter Mondale and now directed by professor Larry Jacobs to build core values of bipartisanship, inclusiveness and to seek common good solutions to public challenges. There are 800 alumni of the program and Marcotte and Seibert are among those alumni.
GUEST SPEAKERS IN WASHINGTON, D.C. PROGRAM
The list of speakers who made themselves available to interact with the fellows cohort during the D.C. visit reads like the “Who’s Who” of the national government.
Listed in the order that they spoke to the fellows, guest speakers were:
Adam Bramswell, a seasoned political professional with 25 years of experience on Capitol Hill;
Congressman Tom Emmer, currently serving his fourth term;
Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Policy Fellow of the 1991-92 cohorts;
Dr. Jeff McManus, Deputy Director for Leadership and Organizational Development within the Office of Policy Management and Operations in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy;
Dr. Colin H. Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy;
Michael Chase, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense;
Spence Boyer, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy
Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden;
Malikat Rufai, Policy Advisor, Partnerships and Global Engagement at National Security Council
Carmel Martin, Deputy Director for Economic Mobility, White House Domestic Policy Council;
Juan Penalosa, co-founder of Amare Public Affairs;
Sarah Binder, senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution and professor of political science at George Washington University;
Ramesh Ponnuru; editor of the National Review;
Michael Pillsbury, a senior fellow and director for Chinese strategy at Hudson Institute
Ray Takeyh, senior fellow for Middle East studies on Foreign Relations (CFR) and
Eric Schwartz, President, Refugees International.
THE EXPERIENCE
“The opportunity to discuss current political issues in intimate settings with professional and political icons was an experience like no other,” commented Marcotte. “The highlight of the trip was sitting at the table with Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to President Biden, it was surreal.”
Seibert also found the program and the experience enriching. She said, “The opportunity to build connections with leaders in the government, nonprofit, and business sectors who all share the same passion for improving our local communities is one of the great strengths of the Policy Fellows Program. Applications are now being accepted for the next cohort and I’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about public policy to apply.”
