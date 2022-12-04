Margaret Vos

Margaret Vos

 Lynn Gallice, Mille Lacs SWCD

Margaret Vos, Isle, a Compass member from the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Group (MLLWMG), has been named the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Outstanding Conservationist for 2022. 

Each year, the state’s SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources. Vos will be honored at a special luncheon hosted by the MN Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts at an annual state convention in Bloomington on Wednesday, Dec. 14. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.