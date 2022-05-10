District 1 Aitkin County Commissioner Mark Wedel announced he will seek reelection to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners. The newly redistricted seat will include the city of Aitkin and Aitkin Township.
In addition to his tenure on the Aitkin County Board, Wedel also served 12 years as Aitkin Mayor, two years on the Aitkin City Council; 12 years on the Aitkin School Board; chair of the Aitkin County Alert for Child Abuse Committee; chair of the Aitkin County Cancer Crusade; Aitkin Municipal Airport Commission; 28 years on the Aitkin Fire Departmen; eight years on the Minnesota Housing Finance Board and four years on the Minnesota Board of Teaching.
Wedel is a graduate of Aitkin High School, Brainerd Community College and Mankato State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
“Having lived in Aitkin County my entire life, I can identify with the needs and concerns of the people of this district,” Wedel said. “The district includes a large population of senior citizens with seven elderly care facilities, and the high level health care facility of Riverwood Healthcare Center. As your county commissioner, I have strongly supported the Aitkin County Health and Human Services department which enhances the efforts and funding sources of these facilities.”
“There are many important functions of our county government,” he added, “including Veteran Services, public safety, health and human services and safe roads and bridges. We need to assure that dollars spent are going to be a direct benefit to the people of this district.
“I find it very rewarding to both serve and help the people of this district and ask for their continued support,” Wedel concluded.
