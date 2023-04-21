McGrath celebrating 100 years

Back in 1923 the city of McGrath was incorporated. This means the city is 100 years old this year, reported the McGrath Historical Society at the Feb. 2 meeting of the city council.
McGrath is planning its July 4th celebration and has a Facebook page “McGrath Independence Day celebration” on Facebook. The city is seeking donations, vendors, volunteers and participants for the holiday. Those interested can call 651-274-5634. The city would like to have a kiddie parade and a grand parade. A Facebook post said, “We hope (the celebration) to be bigger and better than last year. We are excited to celebrate this special year as it is the 100th anniversary of McGrath.”
Heidi Lentz was appointed and sworn in to fill an available council position.
Council member Cal Stemig informed the council that McGrath was not included on the area snowmobile maps or in the Fun Guide (special section for the Aitkin Independent Age). Stemig will follow up on this.
The old school building was sold to Gary Peterson. Stemig will get quotes for moving a music room to city property. The amount of $5,000 was approved to move and “set” the building.
The council accepted the 2022 financial year-end report submitted by Clerk Dawn Clark. Clark also updated the council on completed reports to the state and other agencies including city insurance renewal and work comp renewal.
The Mille Lacs Drift Skippers snowmobile and ATV club called Clark and stated that Pour Lewey’s Bar and Grill wanted to sell pull tabs for the club. The fire department had not heard from Pour Lewey’s requesting the change and would follow up with the establishment.
This article was written from the approved minutes of the city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.