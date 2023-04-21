McGrath celebrating 100 years

The city of McGrath is celebrating 100 years this year.

 Aitkin Age file photo

Back in 1923 the city of McGrath was incorporated. This means the city is 100 years old this year, reported the McGrath Historical Society at the Feb. 2 meeting of the city council.

McGrath is planning its July 4th celebration and has a Facebook page “McGrath Independence Day celebration” on Facebook. The city is seeking donations, vendors, volunteers and participants for the holiday. Those interested can call 651-274-5634. The city would like to have a kiddie parade and a grand parade. A Facebook post said, “We hope (the celebration) to be bigger and better than last year. We are excited to celebrate this special year as it is the 100th anniversary of McGrath.”

