Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued a pharmacist under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth.
The trial in the civil case came amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House recently passing a bill that would guarantee the right to contraception. Democrats pushed through the measure in response to concerns that a conservative U.S. Supreme Court that already erased federal abortion rights could go further and limit the use of contraception.
Anderson brought her prescription for a morning-after pill to the Thrifty White Pharmacy in McGregor in January 2019, the Star Tribune reported. Longtime pharmacist George Badeaux told her he could not fill the prescription based on his beliefs, but that a pharmacist working the following day could fill it if a snowstorm didn’t prevent the pharmacist from getting to work.
Anderson eventually got her prescription filled at a pharmacy in Brainerd, making the round-trip of more than 100 miles in wintry driving conditions.
Because the case was filed under the state’s Human Rights Act, Aitkin County District Judge David Hermerding said Badeaux could not raise federal constitutional issues such as freedom of religion at the trial.
“The issue for the jury is not defendant’s constitutional rights,” the judge wrote. “It is whether he deliberately misled, obfuscated and blocked Ms. Anderson’s path to obtaining” emergency contraception.
Badeaux was allowed to explain his religious beliefs to the jury, the judge ruled, “but not in such a manner as to confuse the jury into thinking this is a religious freedom contest.”
A trial was held at the Aitkin County Courthouse last week with the jury reaching a verdict on Friday.
The jury answered special verdict questions and it was decided that Anderson did not prove that Thrifty White denied her goods or services because of her sex and did not intentionally refuse to do business with her for the same reason.
In regard to Badeaux, it was found that he did not intentionally refuse to do business with her or discriminate against her because of her sex. It was also found that he did not coerce the pharmacy to discriminate against Anderson.
However it was decided that Anderson did prove that she is entitled to damages against Badeaux for emotional harm in the amount of $25,000.
