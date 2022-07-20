This is part two of meet your candidates. Part one can be found in the July 13 Aitkin Age.
Don Niemi - County Commissioner District 3
Words are fine, but putting words into action is what you, the people, should expect.
The year 2022 is a critical election year. Local elections are important. We are the closest to you.
I have my hands on the pulse of rural Aitkin County needs; care of our senior citizens, keeping them in their homes; safety, I am a number one supporter of law enforcement; funding of rural Minnesota roads (always an issue with St. Paul). We must be your voice.
A real effort to bring living wage jobs to Aitkin County, I’m on the Economic Development Committee. I will be a voice in support of small business in Aitkin County, I have been before the House and Senate Tax Committee in St. Paul leading the fight to lower taxes on small business.
Mandated programs by the state with no money is a major problem. I support programs that help people get out of the ditch and onto the road.
The recipient must do their part to help make it happen.
You, the people are the voice. Never has it been more important than today to remember government is by the people, for the people.
You deserve my time, my attention, an honest effort at the board table, in our region and in St. Paul.
Re-elect me in 2022 and I will continue to deliver.
Travis Leiviska - County Commissioner District 3
Address: 33589 State Hwy. 47, Aitkin, MN 56431
Occupation: Co-owner/Machinist, Aitkin Machine & Manufacturing (est. 2007)
Community service groups/organizations: Aitkin County, CD 8 and Minnesota state delegate, Aitkin County Republicans, Northern Lakes Youth Hockey coach
Contact: www.tinyurl.com/travisforaitkin, www.facebook.com/Leiviska4AitkinCounty, tleiviskamn@gmail.com
I am running for office to serve the people of Aitkin County. I believe that commissioner is a very important position for shaping our county for future generations and protecting the Constitutional rights of the people of Aitkin County.
What is your top priority for the 2023 Legislature? Economic growth. We have a workforce shortage. I think we can do things to help link workers with employers through various programs such as on-the-job training support, job fairs, employment advertising, etc. We also need to get our tourism industry back on the rise. We have seen a drastic decrease in tourism over the past few years that is really hurting our resorts and other small businesses in the area.
What do you see as key issues? Tourism, lack of workforce hurting small businesses and family farms, a crippling tax burden for our citizens.
What will be your approach to the budget? Fund law enforcement, create programs to get people back to work, audit current budgets and find places to ease tax burdens on the people, no added spending.
Public safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues? I would like to see legislation increasing the minimum penalties for violent crimes and hold judges and county/state prosecutors accountable for lack of punishment for violent crime and serious drug offenses. We also need to find a way to make mental health services more readily available.
Patrick Murphy - County Commissioner District 3
Address: 33029 Nuthatch Ave., Aitkin, MN.
Occupation: Retired Vice President Raveill Trucking Inc., McGregor, MN.
Community service groups/organizations: Represent 20 Aitkin County Lake Associations as President of Aitkin County Lakes and Rivers Association (ACLARA), Growth Innovations, (Aitkin Growth) Board of Directors, Long Lake Association Board, Mille Lacs Watershed Management Group, Aitkin County Water Planning Task Force, Northern Waters Land Trust, Coalition of Lake Associations (COLA).
Prior city, county, or school civic service: (Boards/commissions, etc.): Twenty-three years MSP HUB Operations Manager Northwest Airlines, including five years legislative lobbyist on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. and in St. Paul, Minnesota State delegate 1992-present. Lakeville and Aitkin, Lake Superior College Advisory Board 2018–present, Hibbing College Advisory Board 2018 –present, Duluth Superior Transportation Association past director 2016-present, Minnesota Trucking Association Planning Committee 2018-2022, Truck Writers Inc. Advisory Council Midwest Safety 2018-present, Inver Hills Alumni Board of Directors 2010-2015, Dam Lake Sportsman Club in Aitkin.
Contact: murphy1227.pm@gmail.com
Why are you running for office? My background in corporate leadership is diverse with involvement in legislation, public affairs and team building. I believe my background and skills are a good fit for the District 3 Aitkin County Commissioner position.
If elected, what is your top priority? My top priority, if elected, is housing and infrastructure. Our lack of housing inhibits our growth. When hiring at Raveill Trucking, only 50% of our drivers live in the county. We opened a terminal in Superior, Wisconsin to accommodate workforce.
Michael Kearney - County Commissioner District 5
Address: 54276 US Hwy. 169, Palisade, MN
Occupation: Owner of Gabby’s Eats & Treats, Palisade; air traffic management consultant.
Community service groups/organizations: Post 1721 VFW lifetime member (past commander).
Prior city, county, or school civic service: Participated with the Palisade Comprehensive Plan
Contact: Mkearney218@yahoo.com, 218-429-1496.
Why are you running for office? When we retired from active duty in 2004, we moved into the Tveit family farm. Aitkin county has provided a safe and amazing environment for Gail (Tveit) and me to raise our two children, David and AshLee. My children were afforded the opportunity to enjoy all that Minnesota has to offer: ice-fishing, camping, boating, hunting and the list could go on and on.
From 2010 to present, work has taken me away to many different countries, sometimes for long periods of time. Not once did I have to worry about the safety and security of my family. We could have not chosen a better place to raise our family and now grandchildren. Having put up my traveling shoes, it is now time for me to give back to my community and focus on the issues at home. I believe the range of my experience lends me to be an asset to the county and District 5.
What is your top priority? Addressing the lack of senior housing, economic development throughout Aitkin County and availability of family housing to support economic development.
Doug McNeil - County Commissioner District 5
Address: 36173 West County Line Road, Hill City, MN 55744
Occupation: Raw Materials Operator at Blandin Paper Company
Community service groups/organizations: Hill City Area Lions Club
Prior city, county, or school civic service: volunteer youth softball coach.
Contact: Email: dugan715@gmail.com
Being a county commissioner has always been a goal of mine and I am finally at a time in my life where I can make the commitment to dedicate my time and efforts to the position. I want to be the change that the people deserve. As a fourth generation resident of Aitkin County and the District 5 area, I am fully vested in not only being the voice of change, but also preserving the way of life that our family, friends and neighbors have worked so hard for.
If elected, what is your top priority?: My top priority is to keep our tax levies at an affordable level for our tax-paying home owners, farmers and business owners so our families, friends and neighbors can afford to remain in this area that we love and have worked so hard for. Once elected, my goal is to retire from my job of 30 years so I can dedicate my time and efforts to my role as county commissioner so I can serve and represent YOU - my family, my friends and my neighbors - to the best of my abilities. Please vote for Doug, the change and the voice you deserve!
Bret Sample - County Commissioner District 4
Address: 23380 450th St., McGregor, MN 55760
Occupation: Retired.
Community Service: Retired United States Army, Life member DAV, life member Retired Enlisted Association, life member VFW, member American Legion.
Prior City/County/School Civic Service: Former McGregor School Board Vice Chairman; current Jevne Township Board Supervisor; current founder, president and executive director nonprofit corporation, Forgotten Heroes Ranges & Retreat.
Contact: 612-695-3187, bsample4commissioner@hotmail.com.
Why am I running for office? I am running for county commissioner because I believe in public service and want to be a voice for this district on the county board. A voice for the tax payers.
My Top Priorities: Affordable family housing, broadband high speed internet available to all residents, economic development good paying jobs for the members of the county, affordable senior citizen housing, a voice for our disabled veterans and residents.
