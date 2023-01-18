The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) was one of six states to receive the New Horizon Award, presented during the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 104th convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The New Horizon Award honors the innovative new state Farm Bureau programs. Minnesota was recognized for its interactive ag literacy exhibit at the Minnesota State Fair.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.