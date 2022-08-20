Dear EarthTalk: What on Earth is a “macrogrid” and how do proponents of the concept think it will improve energy efficiency?T. McGraw, Houston, TX

The term macrogrid simply refers to a power distribution network that spans many regions and connects smaller producers together to maximize efficiencies of scale. Macrogrids transmitting power produced cheaply in remote rural areas to electricity-hungry users in population centers enhances grid reliability and can save billions in energy costs while creating “green” jobs and helping to reduce carbon emissions.

