Front, from left: Bob Nelson, Melanie White, Jim Jensen, Megan Cummings, Bill Feyo, Shirley Scollard, Jackie Perry, Jessi Goble, Kim Besch, Doyle Jelsing, Todd Brown, Dave Skillings; back: Kevin Pullis, Lorna White, Jim White, Ian Oman, Rick Perry, Gail Pullis, Jim Stigen, Joy Borden, Rocky Barden, Peggy Larsen, Brian Andrews.
The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board meets quarterly to distribute funds raised through Operation Round Up. This September, the board awarded $22,600 in grants to local non-profit organizations including: Advocates Against Domestic Abuse (HOPE), Aitkin Alano Society Inc., Aitkin County Homeless Coalition, Aitkin County Search and Rescue, Aitkin County TRIAD, Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project, Long Lake Conservation Center, Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, South Aitkin First Responders and Wealthwood Rod and Gun Club.
The total amount of grants awarded since the start of Operation Round Up has reached $1,434,229.
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program at Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative where members round-up their electric bill payment to the nearest dollar. All the funds raised go into the trust fund which is donated back to the community. Board members include: Lisa Anderson, Kim Waffensmith, Darlene Stigen, Bethany Sellers, Charles Schotzko, Becky Joerger, Bob Nelson, and Doyle Jelsing.
To receive a Trust application, contact Deb Chute at 218-927-8221 or 800-450-2191. The Trust Board meets the second Wednesday in March, June, September and December. Applications are accepted at any time. Those submitted a week before the quarterly meetings will go to the board. Anything submitted after will be seen at the next board meeting.
