The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Aug. 12 $34,656,956 in grants for 15 Minnesota cities and counties as part of the Community Development Block Grant Program.
Aitkin County, one of the grant recipients, was awarded $4.8 million for broadband development.
From telemedicine to staying connected, and from working at home to going to school, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the urgent need for broadband in the community.
“We have to learn from the unfortunate situation of the pandemic,” said Mark Jeffers, economic development coordinator for Aitkin County. “And we need to be better at all those things.”
Research done earlier this spring revealed that out of Minnesota’s 87 counties, Aitkin ranked 81st when it comes to availability of internet access. While discussing the matter at a legislative luncheon back in June, Jeffers said, “We can do better.”
On average, it costs $9,000 per resident to bring broadband into the home in rural areas of the state. This grant specifically targets 340 residents in the townships of Idun, Pliny, Rice River, Seavey, White Pine, Williams and the city of McGrath – all identified as the hardest areas to reach in the county.
When commenting on McGrath, Jeffers said, “They never thought they were going to have broadband.”
In order to secure the grant, Aitkin County worked in collaboration with MLEC and Stacey Cluff, Technology Manager, headed up the project.
“She has done a wonderful job helping us put this together,” said Jeffers.
Working with local broadband providers has been important to the county during the broadband expansion project. “They are the ones living in the communities they are servicing,” said Jeffers. “Internet providers, they obviously have to make financial sense of what they’re doing. And in the rural areas, that’s very difficult. So these grants help get that job done and ultimately give the residents the broadband they’re supposed to have.”
The project must be completed by April 2024 but it is already projected to be finished by the summer of 2023. Part of the project area does intersect with the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF)-awarded areas.
“The complication with RDOF is that once those companies get awarded areas to work in, they have six years to move on that,” Jeffers explained, “And for us as facilitators, that’s not good enough.”
Because the RDOF areas awarded have not been verified, the county was able to apply for and get this grant.
The county will continue to apply for similar state and federal grants and working with local providers to bring broadband to all 15,000 residents in the county as fast as they can.
“This is just one section or one area, one small piece of what we need to get accomplished,” Jeffers said, and “we’ll continue to press the issue until everyone has quality internet service here.”
Broadband typically costs residents $50-$70 per month, which is steep for many residents living on social security and retirement funds. Jeffers, and others working at the county, have been thinking about that. They are currently working with different organizations that might be able to offer some relief for seniors.
