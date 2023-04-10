Parents with court ordered child support obligations are subject to a biannual, every two year, cost of living adjustment (COLA) to their basic child support. This practice is in accordance with Minnesota Statute 518A.75.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is used to determine the amount of the increase. The CPI is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market of goods and services and does not have any direct association with child support. Due to the increase in the overall general cost of living, the CPI’s increase and effect for child support obligations will range between 13.6% and 15% in 2023. These adjustments are effective May 1.

