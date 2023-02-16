Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced their 2023 Infrastructure Plan – their capital investment recommendation for the upcoming legislative session, the largest in state history. The $3.3 billion plan would invest in projects focused on roads, bridges and water systems, housing and homelessness and environmental stewardship. This announcement follows the rollout of the Governor’s One Minnesota Budget.
The plan includes $1.9 billion in general obligation bonds and $1.4 billion in other financing, including $250 million in appropriation bonds and $899 million in general fund cash.
Roads, Bridges, Water Systems
The plan invests more than $650 million in road, bridge and water system projects across the state. The plan includes $144 million for local bridge replacements, $108 million for local road improvement projects and $222 million in local water infrastructure grants and loans – which include an important investment of state funds to match federal infrastructure dollars.
Asset
Preservation
The plan includes more than $1.2 billion to maintain and renew the property that taxpayers own. The plan includes more than $260 million each to repair and replace buildings in the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State systems across the state and $133 million for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to repair buildings, roads, trails, public water accesses, bridges and recreational facilities.
Housing and
Homelessness
Every Minnesotan deserves access to a safe and affordable place to call home. The plan includes more than $470 million in safe and affordable housing projects, including $250 million investment in housing infrastructure bonds to address the shortage of affordable housing units across the state. Additionally, the plan makes investments to repair existing shelters for the most vulnerable Minnesotans.
The plan includes investments to address housing for veterans, including more than $90 million in needed renovations and replacements at Minnesota’s veterans homes in Hastings, Preston, Montevideo and Bemidji and covers the cost of replacing buildings that are more than 100 years old at the veterans home in Hastings.
Community and Equity
The plan proposes investing more than $520 million to support projects across the state that build thriving communities. This includes a $200 million focus on equity in bonding to ensure projects reach communities that have been traditionally excluded from capital investments. These investments will help renovate community centers and libraries and replace outdated fire stations.
Environmental Stewardship
Also proposed is investing more than $312 million in environmental stewardship projects across the state. The plan includes $24 million in flood hazard mitigation grants to local governments, $72 million in capital investments to bus rapid transit, $24 million for local government stormwater construction grants and $9 million in dam safety repair and reconstruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.