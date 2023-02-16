Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced their 2023 Infrastructure Plan – their capital investment recommendation for the upcoming legislative session, the largest in state history. The $3.3 billion plan would invest in projects focused on roads, bridges and water systems, housing and homelessness and environmental stewardship. This announcement follows the rollout of the Governor’s One Minnesota Budget.

The plan includes $1.9 billion in general obligation bonds and $1.4 billion in other financing, including $250 million in appropriation bonds and $899 million in general fund cash. 

