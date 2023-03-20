Gov. Tim Walz joined 19 other states to launch a multi-state Reproductive Freedom Alliance. A non-partisan coalition of 20 governors, the alliance aims at protecting and expanding reproductive freedom in their states.
Walz is joined by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Delaware Gov. John Carney, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Maine Gov.Janet Mills, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, New Mexico Gov.Michelle Lujan Grisham, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
A joint statement from the governors said, “As governors representing 167 million people across every region of the country, we are standing with all people who believe in reproductive freedom and health care. We are standing with them to say, ‘enough.’”
In the last year alone, over 36 million women have lost access to critical health care with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“As states turn back the clock on reproductive rights, reproductive freedom remains a fundamental right for every person in Minnesota,” said Walz. “Now more than ever, we must protect our neighbors and stand with states across the country to defend reproductive rights, ensure people have the freedom to make decisions about their own bodies, and expand access to safe and affordable reproductive health care. I look forward to working with this group of governors to protect and expand this fundamental right across the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.