The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will add irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder to the list of qualifying medical conditions for participation in Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program.
Under state law, the new qualifying conditions will take effect Aug. 1, 2023.
No petitions for new delivery methods were considered this year. Petitions for gastroparesis and opioid use disorder were not approved.
“We are adding the new qualifying conditions to allow patients more therapy options for conditions that can be debilitating,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.
As in past years, MDH conducted a formal petitioning process to solicit public input on potential qualifying medical conditions and delivery methods for medicine. Minnesotans submitted petitions in June and July. Following that, the process moved into a public comment period and a review panel. MDH staff prepared reports that summarized research pertaining to the use of medical cannabis for each proposed condition.
Under state rules, patients certified for the new qualifying medical conditions will become eligible to enroll in the state’s Medical Cannabis Program starting July 1, 2023 and receive medical cannabis from either of the state’s two medical cannabis manufacturers starting Aug. 1, 2023. As with other qualifying conditions, patients need advance certification from a participating Minnesota health care provider. More information is available at www.health.state.mn.us/people/can
nabis/patients/registration.html.
When the Minnesota Legislature authorized the creation of the state’s Medical Cannabis Program, the law included nine conditions that qualified a patient to receive medical cannabis. With the new additions, the list of qualifying conditions will be 19. According to state rules, the Commissioner of Health each year considers whether to add qualifying conditions and delivery methods.
Qualifying conditions
Only patients who are legal Minnesota residents and have been certified with one of the qualifying conditions are eligible to receive medical cannabis in Minnesota.
• Alzheimer’s disease
• Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
• Autism spectrum disorder (must meet DSM-5)
• Cancer*
• Chronic motor or vocal tic disorder
• Chronic pain
• Glaucoma
• HIV/AIDS
• Inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease
• Intractable pain
• Irritable bowel syndrome (effective Aug. 1, 2023)
• Obsessive-compulsive disorder (effective Aug. 1, 2023)
• Obstructive sleep apnea
• Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
• Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy
• Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis (MS)
• Sickle cell disease
•Terminal illness, with a probable life expectancy of less than one year*
• Tourette syndrome
*If your illness or its treatment produces one or more of the following: severe or chronic pain; nausea or severe vomiting; or cachexia or severe wasting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.