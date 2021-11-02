According to a press release from the city of Aitkin police, there were only minor injuries in a hit and run incident in Aitkin, Friday, Oct. 29.
Police were called to the scene at the Aitkin stoplight at about 2:10 p.m. Friday afternoon for a hit and run involving a bicycle.
Bicyclist Andy Hays, 19, Aitkin, was riding a bike pulling a child trailer with a 2-year-old child. The trailer was hit by the driver, which tipped over the trailer and the bike.
Witnesses stated that it did not appear the driver of the vehicle was aware he hit the child trailer.
North Memorial Ambulance transported both Hays and the child to Riverwood Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle has been located and any criminal charges are considered pending.
