UPDATE 10-9-2021: Abbey Piner has been located safe and is no longer a missing person.
DETAILS OF INCIDENT:
Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Abbey Piner, age 29. Her last possible location was in the St. Paul area. She could be using the name Abbey Ingvaldson.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Abbey Piner, age 29, please call 911 or contact Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 218-927-7400.
DATE OCCURRED: 9/14/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hill City, Minnesota
