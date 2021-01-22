MLAF announces grants

The McGregor Lakes Area Foundation (MLAF) recently announced grants to various organizations around the area.
The $9,205 in grants includes:
• McGregor ANGELS (Area Neighbors Giving Elderly Live-In Services)
• McGregor School District (three grants)
• McGregor Food Shelf
• Riverwood Foundation McGregor Clinic.
The grant to McGregor ANGELS helps offer assistance to seniors age 60 and over who are at risk of losing independence to live safely in their homes.
The school district grants will support the Big Sandy Water Institute and two preschool programs. The McGregor Food Shelf grant will help provide nutritional support for up to 300 individuals a month.
Funds to the Riverwood McGregor Clinic will purchase books for the Riverwood Reads Program, which gives a book to children aged birth-8 years at their well-child checkup visits.
This year’s McGregor Lakes Area Foundation funding brings the total support for McGregor area community organizations to over $95,000 since the first grants in 2000.
The foundation’s mission is to support the greater McGregor lakes area through ongoing education and annual grants to non-profit organizations that focus on ecological, educational, environmental, and social areas. Grants are provided to organizations that demonstrate a clear commitment to the sustainability and long-term viability of the lakes community.
The foundation was formed in 1992 as the Big Sandy Lake Foundation. In 2016, the foundation’s name was changed to the McGregor Lakes Area Foundation to reflect its mission of supporting community-wide organizations. MLAF funds are invested and managed by the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation.
The foundation historically held an annual event/fundraiser each August to promote the work of the organization and connect community members interested in learning more about MLAF’s mission and goals.
This year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the MLAF advisory committee successfully used multiple direct mail campaigns, partner newsletters, and personal contact with donors to reach its financial goals.
An additional success in 2020 was the use of an online grant application portal via the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation website. In 2021, the McGregor Lakes Area Foundation will launch its own website to further spread the word about its history and contributions to the McGregor lakes area.
