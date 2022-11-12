U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Minnesota Rural Development State Director Colleen Landkamer announced that the Department will provide $16.1 million to bring high-speed internet access to people living and working across rural Minnesota.
The investments provide $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.
Mille Lacs Energy Cooperate received a $3,788,680 Rural Development investment to deploy a fiber-to-the-home network to connect 473 people, 15 farms and nine businesses to high-speed internet in Aitkin and Crow Wing counties in Minnesota. Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
“MLEC Fiber is the fastest and most reliable internet available in our area. We are excited to, once again, partner with Consolidated Telecommunications Company (CTC) on the construction of this project and expand our MLEC Fiber Internet network,” said a press release from the company.
A map of the project area is available at www.mlecmn.net/fiber. Construction will is expected to begin in late 2023 and continue into 2024.
“Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative is always searching and applying for grant opportunities to bring our members fast, reliable and local internet service. Residents in these project areas will have expanded educational, economic and health care opportunities,” continued the press release. Read the Outlet, Facebook and MLEC’s website for more information and updates on our upcoming fiber projects.
For more information on MLEC fiber internet call 218-429-0433 or visit www.mlecmn.net/fiber. Project area maps, internet plans, and service agreements can all be found online.
