The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board meets quarterly to distribute funds raised through Operation Round Up. Pictured, front, from left: Jenny McGuire, Brooke Nelson, Alex Dominguez; Back: Chuck Schotzko, Kyle Fredrickson, Kelli Nelson, Carol Wihersk, Jill McKenzie.
This March, the board awarded $15,550 in grants to local nonprofit organizations including: Aitkin County Rivers and Lakes Fair, Aitkin Grad Blast, ANGELS of McGregor, Crosby-Ironton Grad Blast, food shelves (Aitkin Area Food Shelf, Aitkin Community Food Shelf, Cuyuna Area, Garrison Area, McGregor Area, Family Pathways @ Onamia, Palisade Area, St. James Food Shelf), Jaques Art Center, Lakes Area Interfaith Caregivers, Mille Lacs Area Social Concerns, Relationship Safety Alliance – Louise Seliski Shelter.
The total amount of grants awarded since the start of Operation Round Up has reached $1,470,279.
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program at Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative where members roundup their electric bill payment to the nearest dollar. All of the funds raised go into the trust fund which is donated back to the community.
Board members include: Lisa Anderson, Kim Waffensmith, Darlene Stigen, Bethany Sellers, Charles Schotzko, Becky Joerger, Bob Nelson and Doyle Jelsing.
To receive a Trust application, contact Deb Chute at 218-927- 8221 or 1-800-450-2191.
The Trust Board meets the second Wednesday in March, June, September and December. Applications are accepted at any time. Those submitted a week before the quarterly meetings will go to the board. Anything submitted after will be seen at the next board meeting.
