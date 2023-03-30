The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board

The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board meets quarterly to distribute funds raised through Operation Round Up. Pictured, front, from left: Jenny McGuire, Brooke Nelson, Alex Dominguez; Back: Chuck Schotzko, Kyle Fredrickson, Kelli Nelson, Carol Wihersk, Jill McKenzie.

This March, the board awarded $15,550 in grants to local nonprofit organizations including: Aitkin County Rivers and Lakes Fair, Aitkin Grad Blast, ANGELS of McGregor, Crosby-Ironton Grad Blast, food shelves (Aitkin Area Food Shelf, Aitkin Community Food Shelf, Cuyuna Area, Garrison Area, McGregor Area, Family Pathways @ Onamia, Palisade Area, St. James Food Shelf), Jaques Art Center, Lakes Area Interfaith Caregivers, Mille Lacs Area Social Concerns, Relationship Safety Alliance – Louise Seliski Shelter. 

