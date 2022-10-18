Every quarter, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) gives back to the communities served with “Sense of Community” and the credit union philosophy of People Helping People through financial education programs, grant committee, social responsibility committees and scholarships.

MMFCU staff spent over 63 hours this quarter teaching financial education in communities. In April and May, MMFCU provided financial education to Brainerd High School, Brainerd AEC, Pierz High School, Osakis High School, Alexandria High School and Staples AEC. In May, MMFCU facilitated Mad City Money for 50 students at McGregor High School. Throughout June, four sessions on Banking Basics were held for over 40 students through the Central Lakes College Upward Bound program.

