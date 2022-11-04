Red Cross MMFCU blood drive

MMFCU Aitkin staff Cindy Carlson and Sam Forster pictured with Red Cross staff/volunteers at the MMFCU office in Aitkin.

 MMFCU

Every quarter, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) gives back  with “Sense of Community” and the credit union’s philosophy of “People Helping People” through financial education programs, grant committee, social responsibility committees and scholarships.

MMFCU staff spent over 30 hours this quarter teaching financial education to 232 people. Some of the organizations that received financial education include PORT Group Homes, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge and the Mille Lacs Entrepreneur Program. In September, staff provided financial education to Brainerd High School, Brainerd Learning Center and Staples Alternative School. MMFCU’s Chief Technology Officer Chris Tangen spoke with community members about online safety at Ada’s National Night Out. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.