Every quarter, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) gives back with “Sense of Community” and the credit union’s philosophy of “People Helping People” through financial education programs, grant committee, social responsibility committees and scholarships.
MMFCU staff spent over 30 hours this quarter teaching financial education to 232 people. Some of the organizations that received financial education include PORT Group Homes, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge and the Mille Lacs Entrepreneur Program. In September, staff provided financial education to Brainerd High School, Brainerd Learning Center and Staples Alternative School. MMFCU’s Chief Technology Officer Chris Tangen spoke with community members about online safety at Ada’s National Night Out.
The Aitkin office served as a community host for a Red Cross blood drive on Sept. 2.
MMFCU’s grant committee donated $2,000 to the Alexandria YMCA, $1,000 to Lakes Area Restorative Justice for group conferences and $5,000 to PORT Group Homes for building updates.
MMFCU’s social responsibility committee donated $7,270 to many organizations this quarter including the Aitkin VFW Lift-A-Thon.
To learn more about or apply for Mid Minnesota’s financial education programs, grants, social responsibility donations and scholarships visit mmfcu.org.
