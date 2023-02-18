MN ADOPT, a Minnesota nonprofit providing statewide services to the adoption, foster and kinship communities, announced Jan. 24 that it has changed its name to Foster Adopt Minnesota. The name change comes after expansion of services to provide support services to the Minnesota foster and kinship communities. 

MN ADOPT has been supporting the Minnesota adoption community since 1980, with a focus on ensuring every Minnesota child has a safe and permanent family, according to a Foster Adopt Minnesota press release. 

