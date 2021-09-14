Motorists will encounter changes within the Hwy. 210 work zone between Deerwood and Aitkin until Friday, Sept. 17, as crews close the road to replace a pipe near Rushmeyer Lake.
Eastbound Hwy. 210: Goes east through the one-lane, one-way work zone between Deerwood and Aitkin, then follows a detour around Rushmeyer Lake back to Hwy. 210 at Cty. Rd. 32 and continues to Aitkin. The pipe detour uses Town Hall Road. Please note: Town Hall Road has a gravel surface – drive with caution.
Westbound Hwy. 210. Remains closed and detoured along Hwy. 169 Aitkin to Bennettville, then Aitkin Cty. Rd. 11 and Crow Wing Cty. Rd. 14 to Hwy. 6 Bay Lake, back to Deerwood.
All lanes will reopen by 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Hwy. 210 will continue to be open on weekends —eastbound and westbound.
Since the project began on July 6, crews have repaired or replaced underground pipes/culverts and restored drainage. Now through October, crews will smoothen (diamond-grind) the concrete road surface and pave the asphalt shoulders.
When complete, the project will provide a smoother ride, reduce maintenance costs, and improve overall roadside drainage along nine miles of Hwy. 210.
